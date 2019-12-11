However, reports surfaced on Wednesday saying Auburn dropped Cohen from its commitment list. Cohen released a screenshot with a conversation with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn to discredit the info and was forced to go ahead and announce his commitment.

Javion Cohen , four-star offensive tackle from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, gave a private commitment to the University of Alabama on Sunday. He hoped to wait until December 18 to announce his decision.

"I actually committed to Alabama on Sunday," Cohen said. "I told Auburn on Sunday I was de-committing. I then committed to Alabama.

“They (Alabama) had a different approach to the game than anyone else. They actually cared about me as a person by showing me the many different things that would help me grow as a young man. It’s Alabama where the standard is a national championship, not just a bowl game."

How does Cohen feel about his commitment to the Crimson Tide?

"It’s feels amazing, "he said "There isn’t a better school in America. I can’t be prouder to be playing for this University.”