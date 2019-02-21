Sedrick Van Pran, four-star offensive guard from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, received an offer from the University of Alabama last month. It is one of many offers which also includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He took his first trip back to Alabama since his freshman year on Saturday for Junior Day.

"The visit was amazing," Van Pran said. "They treated me well. The best part of the visit was just talking to Nick Saban and seeing the weight room.

"Coach Saban said they want me so they can enhance my career not just as a football player. They are recruiting me as a guard or center. I met briefly with Coach Flood. He seemed like a real good dude."

Van Pran was impressed with the Crimson Tide's world-class weight room facility.

"It was amazing," he said of the Alabama facilities. "I walked into the weight room and could have sworn I was in a Planet Fitness warehouse."

The Louisiana lineman has a lot of interest in Alabama after receiving his offer and visiting the campus. He expects to return to Tuscaloosa sometime this spring or summer. He does not have any favorites at this time.

'"It was amazing to receive an offer from them," Van Pran said. "Those guys have a dynasty that I have an opportunity to be a part of. What really stands out to me is how genuine they are. Alabama has a great program. It definitely shows why they win."