Four-star lineman Olaus Alinen recaps Alabama official visit

Olaus Alinen, four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, took an official visit to Alabama this weekend. It marked Alinen's fourth time in Tuscaloosa, but it was the first time his family has visited Alabama.

"The visit was really good," Alinen said. "It was really good to go back and spend time with the guys. It was good to get a deeper dive into what it's like for the players and to see what type of people they are. It was also good to spend time with Coach Wolford.

"My family (mom, dad, younger sister) really like it. They definitely enjoyed it. They a have huge amount of respect for the program. I've been there a few times before, so I've seen most of the stuff. It was just good to be around the players and see how I fit in with them."

Alinen was hosted by Alabama offensive lineman, Tyler Booker. He also spent time with JC Latham and James Brockermeyer. He enjoyed the time spent with the current Tide players and a few other recruits who visited Alabama this weekend.

"I was with TBook, JC, Seth and James Brockermeyer for the most part," he said. "I was also with Ty Simpson, Eli (Holstein) and some of the other recruits like Arch (Manning). It was all really good. They are all nice people

"They are there for the right reasons. They have the right mind-set and are driven. Everyone says Alabama isn't for everyone. That's true. If you are there then you are striving to be great."

Alabama’s message to Alinen has been the same for the last several months. They want him as a part of this class. He's heard the message from several Alabama coaches including Nick Saban and Coach Wolford.

"Coach Saban said he wants me there," the Finnish native said. "He said to make my decision for the right reasons. They want me to be the best version of myself.

"The talks with Coach Wolford were good. He is a brilliant coach. He has huge goals for the Alabama offensive line. He wants to have a great class. He wants to build something great. I am excited about continuing our relationship."

Alinen will take an official visit to Georgia next weekend. He hopes to announce a decision sometime in July. Alabama has been considered the front-runner in his recruitment, but Alinen said there isn't an overall leader at this time.

"It's the whole culture," Alinen said regarding his interest in Alabama. "It's the standard. The standard there is high for everyone. They want you to be excellent in everything you do. They want you to have the right mind-set and be the best version of yourself.

"When I make my decision I am really just looking for a place where I can excel and develop. I want to be happy. I want to get my degree (Business) and be around people who care about me."