Four-star lineman growing more comfortable at Alabama

Olaus Alinen, four-star offensive tackle from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, has been one of the Tide's top targets since he received a scholarship offer in the fall. Alinen took a third trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

"Just getting to see practice and being around the guys," Alinen said when asked the best part of his return visit to Alabama. I am starting to get familiar with the place and buildings. I got a better feel of what football actually is there from just seeing practice and getting to know some of the players."

Alinen also spent time with new Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford who quickly reached out to the Finnish native after joining the Crimson Tide's staff.

"It was great," he said about the time spent with Coach Wolford. "He is a great coach who puts priority in developing his guys. He made it clear they need offensive linemen. He said I am a priority guy who he wants to be a part of the program.

"I talked to Coach Saban. He also emphasized the need for offensive linemen. We mostly talked about what the program can offer me."

Alinen said Alabama remains one of his top schools following the weekend visit. He does not have any immediate plans. He has also taken recent visits to Clemson, Ohio State and USC. He will return to Tuscaloosa on June 10-12 for an official visit.

"Everything was awesome," Alinen said after the last trip to Alabama. "The facilities are great and like the style of the campus. They have values and goals that fit for me. I like the place and people as well. It is a great opportunity to succeed."