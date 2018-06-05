Kane Patterson, four-star linebacker from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, isited Alabama on Saturday. The talented prospect is taking several trips this summer prior to making a decision before the season.

“I was there on Saturday with my mom," Patterson said. "It was awesome. Coach Golding couldn't be there. He was at a camp in Florida.

"I spent time with Coach Saban, Coach Lupoi and Coach Enos. It was really good. It was good to see them and spend more time with them. It was great just to be around them and build more of a relationship.

"They were telling me just to enjoy the rest of my summer visits. I told them I was going to commit in early August. I will see them again on June 22. They said they were excited to get to see me again."

Alabama's linebacker coach may not have been in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but that doesn't change the relationship he has built with Patterson.

"I really like Coach Golding," he said. "With it being his first year at Alabama, we have built a really good relationship. I talk to him on a weekly basis. He makes me want to keep going back."

Patterson is recruited by Alabama to play inside linebacker. He will visit Ohio State on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is visiting Texas A&M on June 15-16 before returning to Alabama on June 22. He also plans to visit Tennessee soon.