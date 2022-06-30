Four-star LB Myles Graham enjoys Alabama cook-out

Myles Graham, the No. 2 inside linebacker in the class of 2024, returned to Alabama last Friday for the 'Champions Cook-Out'. It was Graham's fourth unofficial visit. Alabama’s recruiting event featured more underclassmen rather than recruits who will enter their senior season this fall.

Alabama added its first 2024 commitment after the cook-out from Perry Thompson, an in-state wide receiver from Foley High School. The Crimson Tide hasn't necessarily started pushing for targets in next year's recruiting class to commit. It is inviting potential targets to a Junior Day, spring practice, cook-outs and games this fall.

Graham attended the Tide's football camp last summer and was also in Tuscaloosa during the fall. He received an offer from Alabama in January prior to attending practice in April. The Florida Gator legacy was joined by his father, former running back Earnest Graham, during the return visit last week.

"It was great," Graham said. "I had a blast. I talked to Coach Saban, briefly. I also talked to Coach Gillespie, Coach Hutzler and Coach Golding. They said they are proud of me and my recruiting journey. They hope to see me at Bama, but will be happy for me wherever I go."

The day was centered around fellowship, building relationships, working the grill and just having some fun. Graham said the menu included wings, ribs, mac-and-cheese and baked beans. Some of the games played throughout the day included laser tag and corn hole.

The 6-foo-1, 215-pound athlete told BamaInsider after his spring visit the winning culture and academics were a few of the top reasons why he likes Alabama. The culture remains a strong selling point. Graham will return to Tuscaloosa this fall.

"I like everything," he said when asked what stands out with Alabama. "Especially the dominant winning culture because I like to win."

Graham had 130 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups and an interception in 10 games as a sophomore at Evangelical Christian in Fort Myers, Florida.

He also rushed for 595 yards with five touchdowns, had 11 receptions for 241 yards with three touchdowns and also completed 11-of-14 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Graham moved just outside of Atlanta earlier this year where he attends Woodward Academy in College Park.

