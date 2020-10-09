Four-star LB Dallas Turner breaks down Alabama pledge
Dallas Turner always wanted to play in the All-American Bowl. He now has that opportunity after receiving his game jersey earlier this week.“I always had my mind set on the (All-American) game ever...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news