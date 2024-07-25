Alabama will welcome 14 commits from its star-studded Class of 2025 back for its annual Champions Cookout on Sunday. The commits will be joined by several top underclassman targets, along with four-star 2025 RB Akylin Dear, who has heavily been linked to the Tide following his decommitment from Ole Miss.

One of those commits who will be joining in recruiting Dear and enjoying a trip back to campus himself is four-star linebacker Abduall Sanders. The Mater Dei (Calif.) High School product has been committed to Alabama since March and is looking forward to his first trip back to Tuscaloosa since June 21.

“Always good to go back home,” Sanders told Tide Illustrated.

“[The coaches are] just checking up on me since it's been really time for them to focus on their summer ball and everything. They would text me over their break but other than that, just keeping in touch.”

Sanders’ main recruiter has been Alabama General Manager Courtney Morgan. Morgan’s work on the recruiting trail has garnered immense praise recently, as his ties to the West Coast have helped the Tide excel in recruiting that part of the country. Those connections helped him establish a strong relationship with Sanders and have been vital for keeping him locked into his Alabama pledge.

“He just relates to the kids coming up from [LA],” Sanders said. "He was in LA. So he knows how it is; how the world can be. He knows what we go through and what we sacrifice to play this sport.”

Morgan’s California connections have also helped Alabama land Sanders' Mater Dei teammate, cornerback Chuck McDonald III and fellow CB and California product Dijon Lee Jr. from Mission Viejo High School. Sanders has a lot of familiarity with the two defensive backs and says the pair stay in constant contact.

“We all talk,” Sanders said. “We're all friends. We've known each other since we were young. So we all just keep in touch, play the game together, talk about everything.”

The game, of course, is EA College Football 25. Sanders has barely put down the controller since its release earlier this month. Sanders said Alabama is the main team he uses and he’s already created a player build for himself in the game’s “Road to Glory” mode.

As far as Sanders' real-life football goals, he said he’s looking to maintain his current playing weight and sustain the level he’s reached at Mater Dei. In 2023, Sanders racked up 52 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. While those numbers are certainly impressive, Sanders said there is still room for his game to grow and develop before he eventually joins the Tide’s defense.

“There’s nothing really big,” Sanders said. “Just keeping my body intact; maintain my weight. Can't be too low, can't be too heavy. But other than that, everything else is just minor things that can be fixed anywhere. I can do it myself but they don't want me to out-peak myself before I get there.”

When he does arrive at Alabama, Sanders said defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is projecting him to play either the Mike or Sting linebacker roles. Sanders said Wommack admires his diverse defensive skill set, while his blitzing and coverage versatility should make him a nice fit at the next level.

Tennessee has remained in contact with Sanders this summer and is the only team that could challenge for a flip. Tennessee and former Alabama linebackers coach William Inge has a long relationship with Sanders and he took an official visit to Tennessee earlier this summer. However, with Morgan’s recruitment and Sanders' ties to other 2025 recruits and players on the current roster, he remains firm on his Alabama pledge. Sanders plans to return to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Georgia in September. During his upcoming trip Sunday, Sanders said he’s looking forward to hanging out with his former teammates and the other Tide 2025 commits who will attend.

“Just visit my guy, [Zabien Brown], talk to my guy, Domani [Jackson] and stuff,” Sanders said. “Talk to more guys, meet more recruits. That’s really it.”