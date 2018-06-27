Alabama is tightening their grip on the top spot in the Rivals Team Rankings by picking up their newest commitment from four-star running back Keilan Robinson . The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High star visited Tuscaloosa in early June and the momentum from that visit was enough for Robinson to make the call for the Crimson Tide.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I fell in love with the culture down there at Alabama,” Robinson said. “I have a great relationship with coach Locksley and I can see myself being a great fit in his offense. I talked to coach Saban a few times and they really wanted a dynamic playmaker at the running back position. Coach Saban and coach Locksley kept it real with me. They told me that they need a guy who can run inside, outside, around the edges, line up at slot, and return kicks and punts. Alabama’s running back room is full of 6 foot, 225-plus backs and might not the able to do the things I can do. It’s a great opportunity for me to make plays in a multitude of ways at the highest level of college football.

“I felt really comfortable there when I visited,” he said. “I spent the night there on both my visits, and one night on campus. I also feel comfortable with all the academic support they have set up. I want to make it to the league and be a successful person off the field. I feel like Alabama can best prepare me for that.

“I really like how things are done down there,” said Robinson. “It’s strictly business but also fun. The team feels like a family. It’s nothing like the stereotypes people have of the program.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Robinson is electric with the ball in his hands and should be a great compliment to the big, bruising backs already on Alabama’s roster. He has great hands and has no problem making defenders miss in the open field. Providing the versatility and change of pace to the Alabama offense is something Robinson relishes. He’ll need to fill out his frame a bit more before he sees consistent playing time but his impact on the offense and on special teams will be noticeable fairly early in his career.