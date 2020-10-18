 BamaInsider - Four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson commits to Alabama basketball
Four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson commits to Alabama basketball

Alabama landed a commitment from four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
Alabama basketball is well on its way to another solid recruiting class. The Crimson Tide landed its third 2021 commit Sunday morning when four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson chose Alabama over South Carolina, Memphis, Penn State, Oregon and others.

Wilson joins five-star guard JD Davison and four-star wing Jusuan Holt in Alabama’s 2021 class.

Last season, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound big man averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the floor over 32 games.

