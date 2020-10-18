BamaInsider - Four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson commits to Alabama basketball

Four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson commits to Alabama basketball
Alabama basketball is well on its way to another solid recruiting class. The Crimson Tide landed its third 2021 commit Sunday morning when four-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson chose Alabama over South Carolina, Memphis, Penn State, Oregon and others.
Wilson joins five-star guard JD Davison and four-star wing Jusuan Holt in Alabama’s 2021 class.
Last season, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound big man averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the floor over 32 games.
🙇🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/KA6X5v25QE— Langston J. Wilson (@Langston3491) October 21, 2019