Four-star DL Rueben Bain dishes on second visit to Alabama

Reuben Bain, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Miami, didn't want to miss an opportunity to spend as much time as possible in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. He spent three days with his family before returning home to south Florida.

"It was good," Bain said after his Friday-Sunday visit with the University of Alabama. "It was a good atmosphere, good vibes. It was good just getting back over there and spending time with the coaches I know."

Bain spent time with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach when he first arrived on Friday afternoon. Coach Roach is itching to reel in the lineman who recorded 29.5 sacks during his junior campaign.

"Coach Roach was telling me how he was excited to have me back,” he said. "I had a couple of questions for him about the defense. He told me how he sees me fitting in and some adjustments they can make on defense to best suit my skill.

"They see me as a defensive end, but more as a twitchy/fast pass rusher. They see me as a pure defensive end, not a defensive end who can also play defensive tackle. It was good sitting in on the meetings with them; just seeing the plays they run and how I would fit in."

Bain said the film session with Coach Roach was the favorite part of the visit and seeing how he will fit in with the Tide's defense. He also witnessed the players in action.

"I went to the scrimmage on Saturday and also talked to Coach Saban," Bain said. "Coach Saban was just telling me how he was excited for me to come visit. He talked about Alabama and just life in general. He talked about how I would fit in and what the program can do for me.

"I thought the scrimmage was good. They ran a lot of plays. We saw a lot of football. I thought it went well. I can really see myself in that defense. I thought No. 3 (Jermaine Burton), the transfer from Georgia, looked nice. There were a couple of running backs who stood out. Dallas Turner also looked good out there."

There are no other visits currently scheduled for the heavily pursued target. Bain will start to consider which schools will receive official visits. He mentioned Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia as the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

Bain measured 6-foot-3, 254-pounds in Tuscaloosa. He said he will return to Alabama after visiting for the second time this past weekend. Alabama's development of players and his connection with Freddie Roach are big reasons why the SEC powerhouse is a top contender in his recruitment.

"I like the winning tradition and the NFL pipeline with Alabama," he said. "Those are the main things that stick out to me. They stick out to everyone. I also really like the culture there.

"My relationship with Coach Roach is good. It was good getting to see how he is around his players and just talking to him about how he sees me in their defense. The coaches at Alabama are really genuine people, and they back up what they say."

