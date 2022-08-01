Four-star DL Hunter Osborne commits to Alabama

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Following a hot July, Alabama isn’t cooling down on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide continued its recent run of commitments Monday as four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee, Texas and others.

“I know where I want to be,” Osborne said. “I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve been to the games. I know the fans, I know the coaches. This is where I want to be. Alabama has everything I need to make me a better player. … It was like the perfect piece of the puzzle.”

Osborne, a Trussville, Ala., native, is rated as the No. 130 overall player and No. 10 strongside defensive end in this year’s class. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defender has room on his frame to bulk up and move to an interior position but also possesses the quickness off the line to be productive as a defensive end. During his junior season last year, Osborne recorded 60 stops, including 10 for a loss and 5.5 sacks to go with nine pass breakups while helping Hewitt-Trussville High School 10-3 record.

Alabama has compared Osborne to former Crimson Tide great Jonathan Allen, telling him they see him as someone who can contribute multiple ways on the defensive line at the next level.

"They say I have great hands, high motor, and I'm always getting to the point of attack," Osborne said. "I'm there with my long arms, long reach. I'm going to strike a guy. I'm not going to let him get hands on me."

Osborne is the first true defensive lineman to commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class. Alabama received a commitment from Yhonzae Pierre in April, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end projects more as an edge rusher at the next level.

Restocking the defensive line is paramount for Alabama in this year’s cycle as the Crimson Tide is set to lose three senior starters in D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young next offseason. Alabama signed three defensive linemen in the 2022 class, bringing in four-star talents Jaheim Oatis, Isaiah Hastings and Khurtiss Perry. It also landed the nation’s top edge rusher in Jeremiah Alexander.

"They made me a huge priority," Osborne said of Alabama. "I could tell. They said they wanted me. They said they needed me. Hearing that from Coach Saban himself meant a lot to me. That's all I needed to hear if I'm being honest."

Osborne is the 17th member of Alabama’s 2023. He is the 13th 2023 recruit to commit to the Crimson Tide in the past six weeks.

Now that he's part of the class, Osborne says he plans on putting on his recruiting hat for Alabama. First up on his list is his friend and fellow Alabama native, Kelby Collins. The four-star defensive end from Gardendale is considering the Crimson Tide as part of a top five that also includes Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

"Kelby's next, I'm trying Kelby," Osborne said with a smile. "I'm on him from here on out."