Four-star DL Edric Hill high on Alabama, closing in on decision

Edric Hill, four-star defensive tackle from North High School in Kansas City, Missouri, has kept a relatively low profile regarding his recruitment. He took visits in June to Alabama, LSU and USC. He plans to take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma later this month.

Hill is not in a major rush to make a decision, but expects a commitment to happen within the next few months. Hill said he will take official visits in September to Missouri and Oregon. He will also likely return to Alabama for an unofficial visit before his announcement.

"It was great," Hill said regarding his official visit to Alabama on June 24-26. "I enjoyed just going back down there and spending time with my guy, Coach Roach, and Coach Saban; just having the opportunity to spend more time with them was great.

"What stood out to me was just hanging out with Shawn Murphy (player host), seeing the dorms and just how they live. It was great seeing how the players interact with each other. They are bonding on their own time. That's what I liked about the visit, plus talking to Coach Roach.

"Shawn is a good dude. He told me a lot things about what it's like there. He told me that it's hard, but fun at the same time. Those guys are always spending time with each other. You have a lot of guys checking in on you and always lifting you up."

The conversations between Hill and the Crimson Tide centered more on Alabama's ability to develop men on-and-off the field. It is a major factor in his recruitment and will play a role when he announces a final decision in late September.

"Coach Saban really talked about how he can help develop me," he said. "He talked a lot about development and helping make me a better player and person. They said they see me as a big defensive end in their system.

"It was also good to spend more time with Coach Roach. We talk on the phone a lot. We have a lot of really good conversations. He's a good dude, and I have a lot of respect for him. He just a big goof ball.

"My parents went on the visit with me. It was our third trip down there. My mom loves it. She loves Coach Saban. My pops loved it too. I think they enjoyed it even more than I did. They spent a lot of time with the coaches."

A decision has yet to happen, but Alabama is sitting in lead position for Hill as he prepares for final visits before announcing a commitment. It's easy to understand why Alabama has his attention, and the Crimson Tide has treated Hill as a priority target throughout the recruiting process.

"I like Alabama a lot," Hill stated. "They are national championship contenders every year. Coach Saban and his staff continues developing players. A lot of it has to do with development. They get players to the league and help you off the field with academics.

"Alabama is the No. 1 contender for me right now. They've been real with me throughout the process. I've done my research and seen how they develop players and get them to the league. My goal is to take my talent to the next level, and they can get me there."

Hill mentioned some schools have used NIL as a recruiting tactic. He doesn't want to base his decision off those opportunities that are possibly presented. He has appreciated Alabama's approach in regards to NIL.

"It's cool to make money, but I want to work for my money," he said. "I don't want it just given to me. I feel good earning money for doing something. I am still trying to understand it all. Alabama has told me there will be a lot of opportunities to earn money through NIL, but they aren't going to just give it to you. They will provide direction, guidance and educate you on it.

"It's something that I look at, but it's not a major factor. I want to earn the money. I also want to be around people who will be there to lift me up. I want to be around coaches who won't baby me. They'll push me and help develop me as a person and player. Academics are also important. I want to go to a school that will help me get my Masters (Exercise Science or Business)."