Four-star defensive end Zion Grady has announced he will decommit from Alabama. Grady is fresh off a visit to Auburn and has heard from a number of schools.

Grady is a Rivals100 prospect who really felt the impact of Coach Saban leaving. Grady who’s typically slow to speak shared his “shock” of Saban leaving and didn’t know how it would impact his recruiting.

The impact has now been felt by the Tide, who we can expect will continue to determine who will fit what they’re trying to build.