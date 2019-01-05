CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



SAN ANTONIO – Among the big college selections announced at the All-American Bowl on Saturday was Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, who came into the announcement with a final four of Alabama, Florida, Miami and Tennessee. Bogle chose Alabama during the second quarter on Saturday. MORE: All-American Bowl announcement guide





WHY IT’S BIG FOR ALABAMA

Alabama’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class already has three defensive ends signed, but none quite like Bogle. The tall and lean edge rusher looks like he should be playing small forward on the basketball court, but surprises you with his level of strength at the point of attack for a skinny defensive end. Bogle does bring that bouncy athleticism to the position that is difficult for offensive tackles to handle, and combined with his strength proves to be a very effective pass rusher. Alabama is holding onto a slim lead over SEC foe Georgia for the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019. Adding Bogle to its numbers is a big boost in its quest to regain the top spot after a one-year hiatus.

OTHER SCHOOLS IMPACTED