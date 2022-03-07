Four-star DB snags offer from Alabama during Junior Day

Branden Strozier, four-star cornerback from St. Francis School in Alpharetta, Georgia, took his first-ever trip to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. It was a visit he will remember for a long time. He was joined by his parents and grandparents at Alabama's Junior Day where he received a scholarship offer.

"I feel really good about receiving an offer from Alabama," Strozier said. "It was great meeting with Coach Saban for the first time. He is a great man. He said he really likes my size and my ability with my size to play corner."

"I also got to meet Coach Gillespie and Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). T-Rob is a great guy and great coach. He has a very good history behind him and that's what I like. I started talking to him when he was at Miami."

Strozier said he had somewhat of an idea Alabama was going to offer during the visit based on conversations with Coach Robinson. It was still a surreal moment for the talented athlete who says he will definitely return to Tuscaloosa in the coming months.

"I really liked the way they run everything, but what mainly caught my eye was the weight program and how they adjust each work-out to every individual person.

"Overall, what I like most about Alabama is their attention to detail with all of the components in their football program."

The 6-foot-1.5, 175-pound defensive back said Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee are the schools standing out the most at this time. it's not an 'official' top group. He plans to release his favorites after visits to Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee this month.

Strozier recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass break-ups during the 2021 season.

Watch junior season highlights!