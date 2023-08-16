"First of all, why not Bama," Jordan said. "They're a great program as we all know but the staff is even better. It's a special place."

With Jordan set to get to his commitment in the coming months, he narrowed things down to include Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M Alabama, and Oklahoma. Therefore, Jordan spoke with Tide Illustrated exclusively about why the Crimson Tide remains involved.

"The way Alabama practices and how intense they are is different. I love what they've done over the past several years and to have them still recruiting me is very special. I know at Alabama I would get pushed on a daily basis."

Now with the other programs much closer to home, you can expect that the other schools will give Jordan their best shot but at the same time Alabama cannot be ignored in this recruitment.

"Alabama is a great program," Jordan said. "I could see myself being a great player if I were to choose to go there. Additionally, when you go to Alabama as a DB, you get coached by Coach [Nick] Saban who is no doubt the best coach of all time, which is impossible to overlook what he's done over his career. So when I'm considering them, I'll be looking at everything they have to offer, which is a lot."

"As this process continues, I expect Alabama to remain towards the top of my list but I'm just taking things a day at a time as I figure where the best fit is. Each school that's been named a finalist has been recruiting me hard and has earned their place in my final group. I don't know how I will narrow things down when I have to make my final decision because it will be difficult but I'll just lean on my family for that."

Right now, behind the scenes Alabama is in a battle for a few uncommitted DB prospects heading into the season, and with the Tide looking to add at least 1-2 more players at the position, his announcement is worth noting. Jordan visited Alabama this summer and is working on returning for a game this season.