Four-star DB impressed with competitive nature at Alabama

Zion Ferguson, 2024 four-star cornerback from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday for the first time with his parents. The initial visit included a tour of the facilities, a spectator at the Tide's practice and met with a few coaches.

"My visit was great," Ferguson told BamaInsider. "The practice was competitive, and Coach Saban was all the way involved. All of their DBs (defensive backs) stood out to me. Their bodies were long, just like me."

Ferguson spoke with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and new defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. The Crimson Tide has not extended an offer at this point, but Ferguson was informed they will watch him closely this spring. They also want him to attend camp in June.

"They were impressed with my height," he said after measuring 5-foot-11, 3/4 and 161-pounds during the visit. "It was cool meeting Coach Saban especially after watching him on TV all these years."

The rising junior has several visits scheduled this month including trips to Wake Forest (April 4), East Carolina (April 5), Duke (April 6) and North Carolina (April 7). Ferguson plans to attend one of the Tide's football camps this summer.

"I like the competitive nature that Coach Saban brings to practice," Ferguson said when asked what stands out regarding Alabama. "All of the players were competing at a high level. The facilities were top-notch from the training and recovery room to the locker room."

Ferguson has received 23 scholarship offers to this point which includes Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

