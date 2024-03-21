Alabama has landed its second commitment pledge in as many days. Thursday, the Crimson Tide landed a verbal pledge from four-star linebacker Abduall Sanders.

Sanders is the No. 215 player and No. 18 outside linebacker in the class. Another big pickup for the Crimson Tide. He plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Alabama continues to stack up linebackers in the Class of 2025. Wednesday, the Crimson Tide landed fellow four-star LB Darrell Johnson. Three-star linebacker Myles Johnson is also verbally committed to the Crimson Tide.