As things reset as things move to the 2025 class, things are starting to get moving.

Alabama is looking to make a move for some defensive talent especially on the defensive line.

Rivals100 target Christopher Burgess announced a top four this evening with Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Burgess is the No. 4 ranked player at his position.

“I had to include Alabama,” Burgess said. “They are a top school.”