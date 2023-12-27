Four Star Chris Burgess Jr narrows things down to four
As things reset as things move to the 2025 class, things are starting to get moving.
Alabama is looking to make a move for some defensive talent especially on the defensive line.
Rivals100 target Christopher Burgess announced a top four this evening with Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama.
Burgess is the No. 4 ranked player at his position.
“I had to include Alabama,” Burgess said. “They are a top school.”
“They are in my top schools because they recruited me very hard, coming up to the school every recruiting period. On top of that it is an amazing football program to be in and play for. They have a strong tradition and value culture. I think I could really fit in.”
Burgess plans to announce his commitment on January 6th.
“I just wanted to get it out the way early. I have a good idea of what each school brings to the table.”