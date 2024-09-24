Four-star Auburn SAF commit Anquon Fegans locks in two fall official visits
Anquon Fegans was a colossal victory on the recruiting trail for Auburn this summer as the Tigers march toward reeling in a top-five class.Fegans, the No. 6-ranked SAF in the Rivals250 for this cyc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news