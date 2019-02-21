Tight end is a position Alabama will need to address in the 2020 class. The Crimson Tide brought in just one player at the position in this year's class and will likely look to add a couple more additions to build depth moving forward. Saturday, Alabama took steps toward replenishing the unit as it offered four-star athlete J.J. Pegues.

The Oxford, Miss., native visited Alabama for Junior Day. While he wasn’t able to stay for the entire event, Pegues did get the chance to meet with Alabama coach Nick Saban, who presented him with an offer.

“I got the offer and it was a blessing, and I’m thankful that I have an opportunity to play for one of the all-time best college coaches,” Pegues said. “I’m thankful for it, and I really didn’t know I was going to get the scholarship. Last year I was told when I become a junior I would get a scholarship, just didn’t know when.”

Pegues, 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, plays a little bit of everything for Oxford High School, lining up at quarterback out of the wildcat formation while also spending time at running back and receiver. Alabama sees him as a potential playmaker at tight end.

“I will play anything that will get me to the NFL and help the team win a national championship,” Pegues said. “All the coaches like how I can play multiple positions and am able to make plays. “(Saban) said he likes how I can get physical and make plays for my team.”



While most have tabbed hometown Ole Miss as the favorites to land Pegues, he said he would not be averse to leaving home for school. He listed Alabama as one of his early favorites, along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn.

“There’s nothing to dislike about them,” Peques said of Alabama. “It’s all business, and I like how it’s about family on and off the field.”

Pegues said he plans on returning to Tuscaloosa, Ala., this spring to take in some of Alabama’s spring practices.