Four-star Class of 2025 running back Alvin Henderson was a mainstay on Alabama’s radar early in his recruitment. The Rivals250 running back took seven visits to Tuscaloosa from November 2021 to November 2022.

With a new regime now in place Alabama, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is trying to ensure the nation’s No. 25 ranked player and No. 2 running back keeps Alabama near the top of his list.