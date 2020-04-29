Four-star 2022 safety Kamari Wilson 'speechless' after Alabama offer
Four-star class of 2022 safety Kamari Wilson has already received offers from several big-name schools across the nation. His latest left him at a loss for words. Wilson said he received a call Tue...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news