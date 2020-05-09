News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 14:38:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star 2022 OL talks recent offer from Alabama Crimson Tide

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Class of 2022 lineman Carson Hinzman has long held offers from traditional midwest powerhouse programs such as Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Iowa. This week, the Hammond, Wis. native received some love...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}