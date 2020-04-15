Mykel Williams , 2022 four-star defensive end from Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia, has earned an offer from the University of Alabama. He is considered one of the top overall players in the country and enters his junior season this fall.

"Coach Charles Kelly offered me," Williams said. "He said that he thinks Bama is the place for me. Then offered me. I was excited. I have never visited Alabama, but I intend to.

"I think Alabama is a great program and a winning one. I planned on visiting Alabama this spring. I was also going to visit LSU, Florida, Clemson and Florida State."

Williams grew up in a household full of different opinions as far as a favorite college football teams. He was a fan of three schools: Clemson, Florida State and LSU. He doesn't have any early favorites regarding his recruitment. He knows the important factors he will consider.

"I am looking for a great program that has all my majors and that cater to academics," he said. "I plan on majoring in pre-Law and Sports Management right now. It might change.”

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defender has 17 offers including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech. He is working out on his own during the COVID-19 quarantine.

""I have been heavy on push-ups and air squats," Williams said as far as working out this spring. "I want to improve everything in my game as a whole. I am working on stopping the run as well as pass rushing."

Williams is a wrestler in addition to playing football. He has also played basketball. He recorded 60 tackles, 10 or 11 sacks, somewhere between 18 and 24 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during the 2019 season.