Junior offensive lineman Noah Josey had already seen most of the sights around the athletic department when he attended Alabama’s Junior Day on Saturday, but some things just never get old.



"Just trying to soak up everything he said was really great,” Josey said about his recent conversation with Alabama coach Nick Saban.



Junior offensive guard Noah Josey discussed his sit down with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. (Rivals.com)

The four-star offensive guard from Brentwood, Tennessee, is already in possession of a scholarship offer from Alabama. He has yet to set a return date, but Josey said he hopes to return in the spring to observe practice. “Just get a feel for (Alabama offensive line) coach (Kyle) Flood’s coaching and just see how things are ran,” Josey said. “Everybody talks about how fast-paced it is, so just getting to see that with my own eyes would be great.” Josey said the highlight of the trip was getting the chance to hang out with Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown and some of the other Crimson Tide players on Saturday night.

When it came to the tour of the facilities, Josey couldn’t help but be impressed by both the medical staff and the strength and conditioning program even though he had seen and heard all of that same stuff on previous visits. Then there was his third-ever conversation with the man Josey referred to as “the best person in all of college football to listen to.” “He said he really liked my physicality … and the way I finish,” Josey said, referring again to Saban. “He said I have good feet. He said I really need to work on my lower body explosion, though, so that’s what I’m going to try to key on now.” Up Next

Josey said he plans to end his recruitment at the end of June after he’s taken all of his official visits. The junior said he would likely take more unofficial visits in the coming months, but he doesn’t have any scheduled at the moment.

