The Kalen DeBoer era officially began Friday night. Alabama’s newest head coach touched down at Tuscaloosa National Airport at 8:37 p.m. CT and was met by an anxious crowd of Crimson Tide fans. From there, he was escorted by Tuscaloosa police to the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility for a more important introduction — his first meeting with his new team.

Alabama released pictures of a smiling DeBoer talking to his new players. That meeting, as well as several more to follow over the next few days, will factor greatly toward the Tide’s roster retention as it looks to keep its stars in Tuscaloosa following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Per NCAA rules, Alabama players are given an extra 30-day transfer window due to the departure of a head coach. That could create an early headache for DeBoer. However, the rule could also benefit the first-year coach as well.

Due to DeBoer’s departure, Washington players are given the same 30-day transfer window. That could allow DeBoer to poach some of his former standouts to help rebuild his new roster at Alabama.

With at in mind, here are a few Huskies he could target.