Alabama Roster Management | Who's Returning Four Alabama underclassmen announced their decision to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, quarterback Mac Jones, defensive back Patrick Surtain II and receiver Jaylen Waddle will all be moving on from the Crimson Tide to pursue their professional careers. Here's a look at all four players.

Christian Barmore

Barmore is headed to the NFL after playing just two seasons for Alabama. After earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019, he took his game to another level this past season, leading the Tide with eight sacks while ranking third on the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss. He also tallied a team-high three forced fumbles and recorded six quarterback hurries. Barmore was named defensive MVP of Monday night’s national championship game after recording five tackles, including a sack and two stops for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle has been projected in the mid-to-late first round in several NFL mock drafts.

Mac Jones

In his first full year as starter, Jones put together the best-ever season by an Alabama quarterback. The redshirt junior threw for a school-best 4,500 yards while breaking the NCAA’s single-season records in completion percentage (77.4) and quarterback efficiency rating (203.06). His 41 passing touchdowns were just two away from tying Tua Tagovailoa’s school single-season mark set over 15 games in 2018. Jones also set an Alabama record with five 400-yard games, including the Tide’s national championship win over Ohio State on Monday when he competed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. His 36 completions and 464 yards through the air in that game were both national championship records. Following his breakout season this past year, Jones has seen his name mentioned in the first round of several NFL mock drafts.

Patrick Surtain II

The son of a former three-time Pro Bowler, Surtain is now set to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The five-star cornerback lead Alabama’s secondary this season, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors while recording a team-high 12 pass deflections to go with an interception which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown against Mississippi State. He also tallied 38 stops, including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Surtain earned defensive MVP honors in the Rose Bowl after he recorded three tackles, including a half a stop for a loss, with a pass breakup during Alabama’s 31-14 victory over Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back is projected as an early first-rounder in this year’s NFL draft.

