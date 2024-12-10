Published Dec 10, 2024
Four Alabama players earn first-team All-SEC honors
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama landed six players, including four first-team members on this season’s All-SEC list released by the conference on Tuesday.


The Crimson Tide’s first-team selections included offensive lineman Tyler Booker, wide receiver Ryan Williams, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Malachi Moore. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was selected to the second-team offense, while linebacker Deontae Lawson was named to the third-team defense.


Alabama's six representatives were tied with Tennessee and South Carolina for fifth-most in the SEC. Georgia lead the conference with 13 selections followed by Ole Miss (9), LSU (7) and Texas (7).


Nine Alabama players who were selected as preseason all-conference members were not included on any of the All-SEC teams. That list included punter James Burnip (preseason first team), center Parker Brailsford (preseason second team), defensive lineman Tim Smith (preseason second team), kicker Graham Nicholson (preseason second team), long snapper Kneeland Hibbett (preseason second team), quarterback Jalen Milroe (preseason third team), running back Justice Haynes (preseason third team), defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (preseason third team) and cornerback Domani Jackson (preseason third team).


2024 All-SEC teams 

First Team

Offense

QB — Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB— Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR — Ryan Williams, Alabama; Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL— Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas; Will Campbell, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP— Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

Defense

DL — Kyle Kennard, South Carolina; Walter Nolen, Ole Miss; Nic Scourton, Texas A&M; James Pearce Jr., Tennessee*; Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*

LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma; Jihaad Campbell, Alabama; Whit Weeks, LSU

DB — Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jahdae Barron, Texas

Special Teams

PK— Alex Raynor, Kentucky

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS— Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS— Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS — Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team

Offense

QB — Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB— Raheim Sanders, South CarolinaLe’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR— Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas; KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

TE — Gunnar Helm, Texas

OL— Kadyn Proctor, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, Georgia; Armand Membou, Missouri; Emery Jones Jr., LSU

C — Jared Wilson, Georgia

AP — Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL — Bradyn Swinson, LSU; Landon Jackson, Arkansas; R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma; Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri*; Mykel Williams, Georgia*

LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Chris “Pooh” Paul, Ole Miss

DB— Malaki Starks, Georgia; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Will Lee III, Texas A&M; Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Special Teams

PK— Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P —Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt

RS — Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

KOS — Aeron Burrell, LSU

LS — Rocco Underwood, Florida

Third Team

Offense

QB — LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB — Quintrevion Wisner, Texas; Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR — Tre Harris, Ole Miss, Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State

TE — Mason Taylor, LSU

OL — Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M; Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina; Fernando Carmona, Arkansas; Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

C — Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP — Davon Booth, Mississippi State

Defense

DL — Jared Ivey, Ole Miss; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; JJ Pegues, Ole Miss*; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*; Deone Walker, Kentucky*

LB — Chaz Chambliss, Georgia; Deontae Lawson, Alabama; Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

DB — Daylen Everette, Georgia; Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma; Andrew Mukuba, Texas; Dan Jackson, Georgia

Special Teams

PK — Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

P — Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS — Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS _ Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS — Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

(* - Ties)