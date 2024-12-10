Four Alabama players earn first-team All-SEC honors

Alabama landed six players, including four first-team members on this season’s All-SEC list released by the conference on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide’s first-team selections included offensive lineman Tyler Booker, wide receiver Ryan Williams, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Malachi Moore. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was selected to the second-team offense, while linebacker Deontae Lawson was named to the third-team defense.
Alabama's six representatives were tied with Tennessee and South Carolina for fifth-most in the SEC. Georgia lead the conference with 13 selections followed by Ole Miss (9), LSU (7) and Texas (7).
Nine Alabama players who were selected as preseason all-conference members were not included on any of the All-SEC teams. That list included punter James Burnip (preseason first team), center Parker Brailsford (preseason second team), defensive lineman Tim Smith (preseason second team), kicker Graham Nicholson (preseason second team), long snapper Kneeland Hibbett (preseason second team), quarterback Jalen Milroe (preseason third team), running back Justice Haynes (preseason third team), defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (preseason third team) and cornerback Domani Jackson (preseason third team).
2024 All-SEC teams
First Team
Offense
QB — Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
RB— Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR — Ryan Williams, Alabama; Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL— Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas; Will Campbell, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP— Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Defense
DL — Kyle Kennard, South Carolina; Walter Nolen, Ole Miss; Nic Scourton, Texas A&M; James Pearce Jr., Tennessee*; Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss*
LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma; Jihaad Campbell, Alabama; Whit Weeks, LSU
DB — Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jahdae Barron, Texas
Special Teams
PK— Alex Raynor, Kentucky
P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS— Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS— Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS — Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team
Offense
QB — Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB— Raheim Sanders, South CarolinaLe’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR— Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas; KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
TE — Gunnar Helm, Texas
OL— Kadyn Proctor, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, Georgia; Armand Membou, Missouri; Emery Jones Jr., LSU
C — Jared Wilson, Georgia
AP — Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL — Bradyn Swinson, LSU; Landon Jackson, Arkansas; R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma; Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri*; Mykel Williams, Georgia*
LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Chris “Pooh” Paul, Ole Miss
DB— Malaki Starks, Georgia; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Will Lee III, Texas A&M; Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
Special Teams
PK— Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P —Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt
RS — Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
KOS — Aeron Burrell, LSU
LS — Rocco Underwood, Florida
Third Team
Offense
QB — LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB — Quintrevion Wisner, Texas; Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR — Tre Harris, Ole Miss, Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State
TE — Mason Taylor, LSU
OL — Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M; Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina; Fernando Carmona, Arkansas; Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
C — Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP — Davon Booth, Mississippi State
Defense
DL — Jared Ivey, Ole Miss; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; JJ Pegues, Ole Miss*; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M*; Deone Walker, Kentucky*
LB — Chaz Chambliss, Georgia; Deontae Lawson, Alabama; Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas
DB — Daylen Everette, Georgia; Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma; Andrew Mukuba, Texas; Dan Jackson, Georgia
Special Teams
PK — Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt
P — Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS — Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS _ Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
LS — Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
(* - Ties)