Four Alabama players earn first-team All-SEC honors

Alabama landed six players, including four first-team members on this season’s All-SEC list released by the conference on Tuesday.





The Crimson Tide’s first-team selections included offensive lineman Tyler Booker, wide receiver Ryan Williams, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Malachi Moore. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was selected to the second-team offense, while linebacker Deontae Lawson was named to the third-team defense.





Alabama's six representatives were tied with Tennessee and South Carolina for fifth-most in the SEC. Georgia lead the conference with 13 selections followed by Ole Miss (9), LSU (7) and Texas (7).





Nine Alabama players who were selected as preseason all-conference members were not included on any of the All-SEC teams. That list included punter James Burnip (preseason first team), center Parker Brailsford (preseason second team), defensive lineman Tim Smith (preseason second team), kicker Graham Nicholson (preseason second team), long snapper Kneeland Hibbett (preseason second team), quarterback Jalen Milroe (preseason third team), running back Justice Haynes (preseason third team), defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (preseason third team) and cornerback Domani Jackson (preseason third team).



