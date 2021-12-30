Fort Worth DB enjoys Alabama practice

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 2024 four-star cornerback from Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the top overall recruits in the Lone Star State. It's also an area where Alabama has spent a lot of time recruiting the last several years and participated in many games at AT&T Stadium which is home to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Crimson Tide will battle Cincinnati on Friday in the College Football Playoff semi-final. Alabama arrived in Texas earlier this week, and recruits were allowed to attend practice while watching from the stands. They are not allowed any direct contact with coaches.

Johnson-Rubell is one of several top recruits who watched Alabama this week. He attended the Tide's practice on Tuesday. He camped in Tuscaloosa in June and earned an offer from the University of Alabama.

"The practice was good, and it gave me an idea of what I can look forward to," Johnson-Rubell said. "I watched Kool-Aid (McKinstry), Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams.

"There most definitely was a lot of action out there. I enjoyed seeing them compete with each other especially the defensive backs fighting for interceptions while also having fun out on the field."

The Texas native was impressed with what he saw on the field during the Crimson Tide's preparation for the Bearcats.

"Yes it was," he replied when asked if practice was intense. "Especially going through the defensive plays and the hype the defensive backs had throughout practice. I thought the energy was great. I love that the head coach (Nick Saban) coaches the position I play."

Cincinnati features two of the best defensive backs in the country in All-American, Sauce Gardner, and the Jim Thorpe Award winner, Coby Bryant. They will have their hands full with Bryce Young, Jameson Williams and the Crimson Tide offense on Friday. Johnson-Rubell said he is looking forward to the battle.

"I expect the intensity of the game to be at a high level. I can't wait to watch, he said. “I don't have a prediction yet, but I can't wait for the Jamo (Jameson Williams) vs. Sauce (Gardner) match-up."

Johnson-Rubell is recruited by Alabama defensive backs coach Jay Valai. He expects to return to Tuscaloosa next summer.