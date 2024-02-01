MOBILE, Ala. — South Alabama practices have featured somewhat of a poker game the past two seasons.

During Senior Bowl preparations this week, quarterback Carter Bradley flashed a sly smile while boasting about his ability to bluff out his former head coach Kane Wommack at South Alabama. Those familiar with Wommack’s “Swarm D” setup know how impressive that is.

Wommack, who left to become Alabama’s defensive coordinator earlier this month, helped the Jaguars rank No. 15 nationally, holding opponents to 313.2 yards per game last season. He did so with a 4-2-5 scheme that utilizes a vision-drop concept that generally has his defenders drift back in zone defense and read the quarterback’s eyes before breaking to the ball.

After facing the defense every day for the past two years, Bradley said he developed a knack for baiting defenders through misdirected looks and other forms of deception — much to the chagrin of his head coach.

“I’d have to play some mind games with him to move the ball,” Bradley said with a laugh. “He hated it.”

That might have worked for Bradley, a sixth-year senior who saw Wommack’s defense on a daily basis. However, Alabama’s opposing passers likely won’t be as lucky this season.

“You’ve got to understand how you can play with a defense, and I feel like at this level, guys have a tough time doing that,” Bradley said. “I think the guys that Alabama gets and his defense, it’s going to pair up perfectly.”

Wommack is in for a challenge this fall, as Alabama is losing its top three pass rushers from last season as well as four of its five starting defensive backs. Along with breaking in new faces, the Crimson Tide will also need to implement a scheme that differs from the setup Nick Saban implemented over the past 17 seasons.

Wommack’s defense will feature a few new positions. The four spots across the defensive line consist of the Bandit, nose tackle, defensive tackle and Wolf.

The Bandit is somewhat of a blend between a defensive end and an edge rusher. In terms of current personnel, think Jah-Marien Latham (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) or Texas A&M transfer LT Overton (6-foot-5, 265 pounds). The nose tackle will be occupied by a space-eating defensive lineman like Tim Keenan III (6-foot-2, 315 pounds) while the other defensive tackle spot will feature players like Jaheim Oatis (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and Tim Smith (6-foot-4, 302 pounds). Think of Wolf as Alabama’s Jack or Sam linebacker, someone like Quandarrius Robinson, Keeon Keeley or Yhonzae Pierre.

The rest of Wommack’s defense is somewhat similar to Alabama’s nickel setup. There’s still a Mike linebacker, while the Will linebacker will now be called a Sting linebacker. The Star position will now be called the Husky and will feature a safety/linebacker hybrid. From there, the defense still includes two cornerbacks and a pair of deep safeties as well.

The whole thing might take some getting used to. However, the results figure to be worth the wait.

Along with producing a top-15 unit in terms of total defense, Wommack’s South Alabama team also ranked No. 21 in rushing defense (113.69 ypg), No. 28 in pass defense (199.5 ypg) and No. 27 in scoring defense (21.0 points per game). The Jaguars also averaged a respectable 2.08 sacks per game while forcing 22 turnovers (9 fumbles, 13 interceptions).

Going back to that previous poker match, Bradley said Wommack does a pretty good job of not showing his hand as well.

“He hides blitzes very well,” Bradley said. “That was one of the things going into fall camp, my first fall camp, that was a struggle to pick up on some of those blitzes. He’ll try to show some things from one side and bring it from the other side. He’s not going to show you by the rotation of the safeties. He’ll hide things very well.”

Bradley described Wommack as a players coach, stating it wasn’t hard to connect with him during their time together at South Alabama. As for what the Crimson Tide should expect, he’s looking for his former head coach to come up with a few big hands this fall.

“He’s bringing some intensity there to Alabama,” Bradley said. “I know he’s going to get those guys right during spring ball. You’re going to see it. They’re going to be flying around and having a fun time. He’s only raising the bar at Alabama which is hard to do.”