Former President Donald Trump to attend Alabama's game against Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is set to make his second appearance at Bryant-Denny Stadium. According to a report from Mark Halperin, Trump will be in attendance for Alabama's Sept. 28 game against Georgia.

The matchup will be the third time Trump has been in attendance for an Alabama game. Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, was last inside Bryant-Denny when he was President in 2019 and witnessed the Crimson Tide's 46-41 thriller loss to a Joe Burrow-led LSU side.

Trump was also on hand for Tua Tagovailoa's famous throw to DeVonta Smith in the 2018 National Championship game against the Bulldogs.

Alabama and Georgia are both off this week. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.