Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond will stay in the SEC after entering the transfer portal Friday. Bond announced Sunday that he is transferring to Texas.

Bond will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns. He led Alabama with 48 receptions last season and finished second on the team with 668 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He is best remembered for his 31-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of last year’s Iron Bowl win at Auburn.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel Bond deemed joining the Longhorns a "business decision" and said Nick Saban's retirement was “100-percent” the reason for his choosing to transfer.