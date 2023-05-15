Another one of Alabama’s spring transfer departures has found a new home as tight end Elijah Brown announced his commitment to Florida Atlantic on Monday. The Dayton, Ohio native did not see the field during his debut season with the Crimson Tide last year. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Brown's departure comes after Alabama added former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre from the transfer portal in December. The Crimson Tide also returns juniors Robbie Ouzts and Miles Kitselman as well as sophomore Amari Niblack and redshirt freshman Danny Lewis. In addition to Dippre, Alabama signed four-star true freshman Ty Lockwood.

Brown, a former four-star recruit himself, joined Alabama as the No. 10 tight end in last year's class. He is the last of Alabama's transfer entrants to find a new home, as wide receiver Tyler Harrell committed to Miami last week. In total, the Crimson Tide has seen 18 players move to new schools since the start of the 2022 season