The man peering through the fence bore little resemblance to the one patrolling Alabama’s sidelines with an ax two years ago. For a few hours last week, former Alabama receiver ArDarius Stewart took a break from his role as a hard-nosed receiver, showing his softer side by making a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne, N.J.



These are trying times for Stewart. The former third-round pick in 2017 was released by the New York Jets last week after the two sides agreed on a settlement for his injured ankle. It was the second time Stewart has been released since serving out a two-game suspension last month for violating the league's Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Faced with the most significant adversity he’s encountered in his career, the former Crimson Tide standout took some time to reflect. Things aren’t going according to plan at the moment, but Stewart is the first to admit his road to the NFL has been blessed. During a conversation with current Alabama walk-on Mac Hereford, Stewart decided it was time to pass that blessing on to others.

“I came to the realization then that I have a platform, and God had blessed me with so much,” Stewart told BamaInsider.com. “I just felt like I needed to get out there and let people know more of my story and where I came from. Maybe it can be more motivation for these young guys coming up. I know at some point in their lives they are going to come up on adversity. You never know if kids have a role model at the house or not, so I just wanted to get out there and let them know anything’s possible.”

A few phone calls later, the 6-foot-1 receiver found himself shyly approaching a recreational football field roughly an hour away from his house, not knowing what to expect.

“When he first came, he was standing at the fence,” said Mike Crystal, the head football commissioner of Wayne’s Boys and Girls Club. “I was looking for him because I was waiting for him to call me. I walked over and said, ‘What are you hiding behind the fence for? I know who you are.’”