Former Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has settled on his new destination. After news broke that the 6-foot-5, 293-pounder intended to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2, Bowles will return home, opting to transfer to the University of Kentucky, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Bowles becomes the first of the 12 players who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 to find their new destination.

The redshirt junior from Glasgow, Kentucky spent four seasons at Alabama appearing in 18 games during his tenure, including 12 this season as Alabama's third-string center and backup guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he has earned a 69.5 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark over 40 offensive snaps this season.

Bowles is one of five offensive linemen to announce their departure from Alabama over the past few weeks. Starting left guard Javion Cohen and backup tackles Javion Cohen and backup tackles Amari Kight, Damieon George Jr. and Tommy Brockermeyer are all listed in the transfer portal.

