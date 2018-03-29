TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It starts with the footwork. If that isn’t second nature, you have no chance going up against 280-pound SEC defensive linemen.



That lesson was one of the first that former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones learned during his several positional changes over his four-year college career.

Jones was the starting right guard for Alabama in 2009 when the Crimson Tide won its first national title under Nick Saban. The offensive lineman stayed at that spot in 2010 before moving to left tackle where he earned the Outland Trophy in 2011. Jones switched again before his senior season, moving to center where he earned the Rimington Trophy.

For Jones, change was a good thing. Although, it was never easy.

“The two challenging things are footwork and then the understanding of the offense and the language,” Jones said during an interview with BamaInsider.com. “When you are at right guard and you hear a word, that might mean something to you. For example, you hear a word that means the line is sliding to the left. Now in pass protection, you know as a right guard, ‘Hey, I’ve got no help.’ Then when you are on the left side you hear that same word and now it means you’ve got help.

“That sounds simple, but in a high-intense game when somebody’s shouting a word like that sometimes your mind can kind of forget what the deal is.”