Another former Alabama offensive lineman has found a new school. Amari Kight became the latest Crimson Tide transfer portal entrant to announce his next destination as he committed to Central Florida on Friday. The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Golden Knights.

Kight is the second former Alabama player headed to the UCF this offseason as sophomore Christian Leary committed to the Golden Knights on Dec. 13. Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker transferred to UCF last offseaosn.

Kight, 6-foot-7, 318 pounds, played in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also working on the field goal and extra point units. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the team with an 85.2 run-blocking grade while finishing third with an 84.4 pass-blocking mark.

Kight is one of five Alabama offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. The Crimson Tide has already seen Tanner Bowles commit to Kentucky, Tommy Brockermeyer commit to TCU and Javion Cohen commit to Miami. Damieon George is still listed in the transfer portal and has yet to announce his next destination.