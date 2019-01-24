Christian Miller has arrived in Mobile, Ala., where he will meet with NFL teams leading up to Saturday’s Senior Bowl. If things go according to plan, the former Alabama linebacker will be able to impress those same teams on the field during the NFL Combine in roughly a month.

Miller will only be participating in team meetings this week as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during Alabama’s victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl last month. Despite being unable to take part in any on-field activities, he called the Senior Bowl a “good opportunity” to get acquainted with his possible future employers.

“To meet with teams is always great,” Miller told NFL Network. “And I really wanted to enjoy the experience and get down here, support my teammates and soak up as much information as I could while I was down here.”