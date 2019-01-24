Former Alabama LB Christian Miller provides update on hamstring injury
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Christian Miller has arrived in Mobile, Ala., where he will meet with NFL teams leading up to Saturday’s Senior Bowl. If things go according to plan, the former Alabama linebacker will be able to impress those same teams on the field during the NFL Combine in roughly a month.
Miller will only be participating in team meetings this week as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during Alabama’s victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl last month. Despite being unable to take part in any on-field activities, he called the Senior Bowl a “good opportunity” to get acquainted with his possible future employers.
“To meet with teams is always great,” Miller told NFL Network. “And I really wanted to enjoy the experience and get down here, support my teammates and soak up as much information as I could while I was down here.”
More from Alabama LB Christian Miller on his hamstring, missing the national title game and what touted teammate Quinnen Williams can do for an NFL team: “Whatever you need him to do.” @nflnetwork @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/cGO5b230ZU— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2019
Through 14 games last season, Miller tallied 36 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and finished second on the team with 8.5 sacks. His presence was sorely missed during Alabama’s 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game as the Crimson Tide failed to sack Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence while giving up 482 total yards on the night.
“It was tough. Not just for me, but not being able to go out there with my brothers for that last time,” Miller said. "It really hurt. But, you know, you’ve just got to trust it, and you control what you can control. That’s what I’m going to do and make the most of the opportunity.”
That next opportunity for Miller could come during the NFL Combine which is scheduled for Feb. 26 through March 4 Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. Miller’s hamstring injury occurred on Dec. 29, meaning the outside linebacker will have had roughly two months to recover by then.
“The plan is to be ready to roll. I’m training right now in rehab, and everything’s going great.”