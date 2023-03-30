The Alabama men's basketball team lost its first player to the transfer portal this off-season.

Just 48 hours after entering his name in the portal, former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has found a new home, committing to Michigan on Thursday Tide Illustrated has learned. This becomes the third team for the former McDonald's All-American as before his two-year stint in Tuscaloosa, Burnett spent his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Burnett's tenure with the Crimson Tide was hindered by injuries. The guard started the first nine games of the season before a wrist injury sidelined him for over a month. When he returned he saw his role diminish, coming off the bench for the rest of the season. He averaged 5.5 points, 0.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes of playing time in 2022.



"It was actually a very tough decision," Burnett told The Next Round on Wednesday. "I don't want to leave this place and I don't want to leave, you know, what I built and what this team built over this past year."

Burnett, a former four-star guard, has already used his one-time free transfer when he came to Alabama. That means he'll need to graduate or obtain a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible next season.