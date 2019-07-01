Quinnen Williams wasn’t the first player selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but according to EA Sports, he’s the best. The former Alabama defensive tackle is the top-rated rookie in Madden 20, earning an 80 rating from the video game which will be released on Aug. 2 at a retail price of $59.

Williams, who was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets, was the only rookie to earn a rating of 80 or above. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and former Houston standout Ed Oliver Jr. earned the second-highest rating at 79 and was followed by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa of Ohio State who was rated at 78. Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquis Brown and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson all earned a 77 rating.

“Quinnen Williams will leverage his massive 6-foot-3, 301-pound frame against opposing offensive lines,” EA Sports said in an article on its website. “His 88 Impact Blocking rating and 89 Strength rating is a combination that opponents will be forced to respect in the middle of the trenches.”

Williams’ high rating shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Outland Trophy winner put together a stellar season last year, leading Alabama with 19.5 tackles for a loss while tying for the team lead in quarterback hurries with 12. Williams finished third on the team with eight sacks and recorded 71 tackles despite frequently drawing double teams from opposing offensive lines.

Williams was one of 10 Alabama rookies rated by this year’s game joining, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (75), Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (74), Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (72), Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (69), New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (69), Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Christian Miller (64), Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Mack Wilson (64), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (63) and Washington Redskins offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (62).