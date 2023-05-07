Former Alabama defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans has committed to Southern California, Tide Illustrated learned on Sunday. Fegans entered the portal on April 19 and becomes the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during spring practice, joining Elijah Brown and Jahquez Robinson.

The former four-star defensive back did not play during his freshman season at Alabama despite coming into the program as the No. 12 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 player in the state. The Thompson High School alum becomes the 16th player to find a new home during the offseason and the second defensive back to leave in more than a week.

While at Thompson, he helped the Warriors to three straight state titles which earned him a selection to the Under-Armour All-American Game.