BamaInsider - Former Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Alabama athletic director Bill Battle was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday night, the university released through an email. Battle stated he was in stable condition and resting comfortably through a statement.

“I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes from so many, and want to let you know that I’m stable and resting comfortably," Battle said. "I’ve got great doctors and nurses at UAB looking after me and expect to make a full recovery. Time and patience are important in the meantime.”

Battle, 78, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. While serving as Alabama's athletic director in 2016, he was forced to take a leave of absence while battling with multiple myeloma. He then retired in January of 2017 and was replaced by current athletic director Greg Byrne.

Battle was a three-year starter at Alabama under head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1960-62. He later served as Tennessee's head coach from 1970-76.