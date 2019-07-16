HOOVER, Ala. — Georgia is looking to “do more.” The two-word motto was uttered countless times during the Bulldogs’ appearance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, and while the new slogan doesn’t explicitly mention beating Alabama, that’s been the only thing standing in Kirby Smart’s way the past two seasons.

Georgia experienced back-to-back heart-wrenching losses to Alabama during the 2018 calendar year. First came Tua Tagovailoa’s breakout performance during the 2018 national championship game as the left-hander sunk the Bulldogs with a second-half comeback complete with a game-winning, 41-yard heave in overtime. Then Jalen Hurts twisted the knife in again with his valiant comeback in the fourth quarter of last season’s SEC Championship Game.

Georgia took leads into the fourth quarter of both games only to leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium empty-handed.

So what will it take for the Bulldogs to “do more” against Alabama?

“If you know the key, please tell me,” Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm joked when asked about finally getting over the hump against the Crimson Tide. “We’re trying to get bigger, stronger, faster and prepare better. Do more.”

When asked about Alabama on Tuesday, Smart attempted to dodge the elephant in the room, stating that his team was focused on Vanderbilt, who the Bulldogs will open their season against on Aug. 31. As expected at this time of the year, the head coach preached a week-by-week mentality, urging his players to focus on what’s directly in front of them.

“You have to get to that point because we don't have Alabama on our schedule,” Smart said. “We know Alabama has been very powerful in this conference for a long time. We respect the job they do. I got a lot of respect for Coach Saban and his program. I probably wouldn't be here today if it weren't for him.

“I also understand we have a really good program too. We have been able to recruit at a high level. I'm excited about this team coming back. The biggest thing is concerning ourselves with us and not concerning ourselves with somebody else.”

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed echoed his coach’s remarks, emphasizing a focus on self-improvement rather than revenge. Despite continuously being pressed on the back-to-back losses to Alabama, the senior was quick to dispel any notion of a chip on his shoulder.

“They give us zero motivation,” Reed said of the losses. “What motivates me are my guys, this G I have on my shirt. I focus on my guys and my teammates. That’s what motivates me.”



While Georgia claims it isn’t focusing on Alabama just yet, the last two losses to the Crimson Tide might have influenced the Bulldogs’ offseason approach. In both defeats, Georgia failed to cope with Alabama’s backup quarterbacks after they entered the game. The struggles were discussed during a team retreat this summer as players concluded that they needed to improve on handling adverse situations. That verdict helped stem what Georgia is calling “Adversity Thursday” — an initiative where coaches will randomly find ways to put players in difficult situations throughout training.



“We’ll be in the weight room and we might be power cleaning or squatting, and we’ll have to go outside and they’ll make us do sand-bag runs or run the stadium,” offensive lineman Andrew Thomas said. “Things like that they, fatigue your body, and it takes mental strength to get through them.”

Thomas stressed that Georgia is doing “anything and everything” this offseason to finally “get over that hump.” The general consensus among the team is that the Bulldogs are close. The losses to Alabama seem to confirm that. In its last two games against Georgia, Alabama has led for a total of one minute and four seconds. A different play here or there and the Bulldogs would be sitting on at least one, possibly two, more national titles.

Hence the obsession with more.

“It’s just motivation being that close and losing,” Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas said. “We have the talent to get back. We just have to be prepared for it next time.”