TideIllustrated

A few Alabama recruits made some noise for their respective high schools and junior college programs. Here's a look at the 2023 and 2024 prospects and how they performed this past week.

Ocean Springs annihilated D'lberville over the weekend 40-0. Hubbard had four passing touchdowns, only missing one attempt going 16 for 17 for 282 yards. Hubbard also accounted for two rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 65 yards.

Hutchinson defeated Butler Community College 27-19 on Saturday. On the day, Benson had five catches for 63 yards, averaging more than 12 yards per catch, and one rush for three yards. Benson and the Dragons take on Dodge City Community College this weekend.

Jefferson led Pearl River in tackles with 12 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss as the Wildcats downed Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Apple Valley continues to dominate the competition pulling to 5-1 after a 50-0 win over Serrano. They will play Sultana this week on the road.

Lehigh's football game was postponed to Monday after Lehigh Acres was affected by Hurricane Ian.

Holstein still remains out after the game against St. Augustine.

Hill and company moved to 5-1 this Friday after defeating Truman on Friday 44-0.

Collins and the Rome defense helped lead a shutout on Thursday night as they defeated Woodstock, 70-0. The Wolves are now 5-1 on the season.

Haynes helped lead unbeaten Buford to a 23-3 win against Collins Hill on Friday night. The running back tallied 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves remain undefeated.

McElderry and Anniston High School remain unbeaten as it defeated Handley 32-7 win on Friday night.

Fromby led Northridge to a 21-14 win on Friday night, downing McAdory. The Jaguars have won four games in a row and will look to keep the winning streak alive against Central.

Eufaula won 44-19 on Friday night as they defeated Carroll to improve to 7-1 on the season. Pierre was all over the field recording a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in the win.

Alinen helped Loomis Chaffee cruise to a 28-10 victory against Avon Old Farms, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Pelicans travel to face Hotchkiss next Saturday.

Clay-Chalkville was on a bye this week, but Mbakwe was named one of the team's Players of the Week for his performance against Thompson.

Mitchell helped Thompson down Hewitt-Trussville 14-12 this week. Micthell now has 41 total tackles including five tackles for loss and five passes defended through seven games this season.

Lockwood hauled in two receptions for 32 yards as Independence fell in a nail-biter to Brentwood, 24-23.

Downs recorded another rushing touchdown as Mill Creek dominated against Central Gwinnett 58-7. The Hawks will face off against Haynes and Buford in a battle of two undefeated Georgia schools.

