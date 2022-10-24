Members of the 2023 and 2024 Alabama recruiting classes were in action this week. Here’s a look at how they fared this week.

Collins helped lead Rome to a dominating 56-7 victory over River Ridge. Rome is now 7-1 on the season. The tight end showed off his speed in the open field on this 10-yard reception against the Knights.

Justice Haynes showed why he is the top running back in the country, tallying 63 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns in Buford's 50-7 win against Dacula. The Wolves will face Mountain View next weekend.

After being selected to the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star game, McElderry helped Anniston shut out Cleburne County to a 42-0 win on Friday. The Bulldogs captured the Class 4A Region 4 title and will look to stay undefeated when they host Sipsey Valley.

Formby and Northridge cruised to a 28-14 win against Brookwood to improve to 6-3 on the season. The win locks up third place in the Class 6A Region 4 standings as the Jaguars play two-consecutive non-region games to wrap up the season.

Pierre hauled in a clutch touchdown in Eufaula's 31-28 win against Early County. Here's a look at the edge rusher's leaping ability, climbing over the safety to haul in the catch. Eufaula is now 9-2 and will finish the season at home against Faith Academy on Nov. 4.

Alinen and Loomis Chaffee improved to 5-0 defeating Trinity-Pawling 40-7.

It was another filled stat sheet for the No. 1 safety in the country scoring two touchdowns, one being a pick-six, as Mill Creek downed Collins Hill 54-0. The senior now leads the team with 13 total touchdowns while leading the secondary with 30 solo tackles this season. Mill Creek will host Dacula next week.

Mbakwe was held out of Clay-Chalkville's 52-0 win against Shades Valley. The Cougars are expected to get the cornerback back healthy by time the playoffs begin.

Mitchell and Thompson fell to Hoover 9-0 on Friday, costing the Warriors the region title. The Buccaneers rushed for more than 150 yards to take the air out of the game and keep Mitchell and company at bay. The cornerback has tallied 50 total tackles and seven tackles for loss this season.

Osborne and Hewitt-Trussville dominated Chelsea 45-14 this week. The edge rusher finishes the regular season with 44 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a career-high 20 quarterback hurries in 10 games. The Huskies will begin their postseason run on the road traveling to Florence on Nov. 4.

Hubbard and his Ocean Springs team continue to dominate, improving to 8-0 over the weekend in a 49-24 victory. Hubbard finished the game with three total touchdowns. He passed for 232 on 14 for 24 passing. He also had 15 carries for 121 yards. This upcoming week Ocean Springs takes on Gulport (8-1) for the district title.

Over the weekend, Hill and his North Kansas City teammates fell 37-0. Hill did not have any recorded statistics.

Things got ugly over the weekend for Hutchinson Community Colleges opponent Garden City College as Benson, and his teammates won 65-7. Benson finished the night with four catches for 56 yards and one score.

Pearl River Community College won over the weekend 31-21 in a dogfight versus Southwest Community College. This marks PRCC's first winning season in seven years.



Pulido and his Apple Valley teammates lost over the weekend 41-27. Pulido did his part, making several key blocks however, they just didn't have enough defensively falling to 7-2 on the year.

Lehigh had a bye week. They will take on Riverdale (4-1) this Friday.