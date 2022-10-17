Here's a look at how the recruits for the 2023 and 2024 classes fared in their respective games this week.

Ocean Springs continues to dominate this season, pulling to 7-0 after a 37-0 victory on Friday. Brayson Hubbard continues to impress as a do-it-all quarterback, accounting for four touchdowns. Hubbard went 15 for 22 for 215 yards and three passing touchdowns, paired with 13 carries for 107 yards and one score. Although Hubbard isn't expected to contribute offensively once he's at Alabama, it's interesting to see how he light's it up offensively now and how those same instincts will translate to the defensive side of the ball.

Young and company won over the weekend against Charlotte High to improve to 2-3 on the year. Young and his teammates missed the last two weeks due to Hurricane Ian layoffs. That did not stop Young from coming back in full force during his team's 19-14 victory, in which he contributed with 150+ yards and a score. Next week Lehigh will play Riverdale.

North Kansas City lost to Fort Osage 17-14 on Friday, falling to 5-3. Hill had an impressive night accounting for seven tackles, two of those tackles for loss.

Eli and company defeated Scottlandville High 52-38 on Friday.

Pulido and his team continue to dominate league play, as they won again, defeating Hesperia 37-7. Pulido continued his impressive play at the tackle position.

Jefferson and company improved to 4-3 over the weekend following a 24-14 win over Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Jefferson led the team in tackles with 10.

Benson and company defeated Dodge City Community College 47-14. In the contest, Benson had seven catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 80 yards. Hutchinson will take on Garden City Community College on Saturday.

Rome was on a bye this week.

In the much-anticipated matchup between Buford and Mill Creek, Haynes shined the brightest on one of the biggest stages this season. The four-star running back led the Buford to a 39-27 win thanks to his 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Here's a look at his 56-yard dash to the end zone in the third quarter.

The four-star offensive lineman helped lead Anniston to a 62-0 victory. The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season.

Formby and the Jaguars fell to Hueytown 41-23. Northridge is now 5-3 on the season and currently sit third in the region.

Pierre led Eufala to a 35-28 win over Rehobeth.

Independence was on a bye this week.

Downs ran for 81 yards and recorded two touchdowns in the loss to Buford. He also added six catches for 5e yards and returned a kickoff 38 yards in the loss.

Loomis Chafee downed Deerfield Academy 41-7 on Saturday.

Jaylen Mbakwe was injured and had to exit the game early in the team's 25-20 win against Oxford.

Mitchell and Thompson cruised past Tuscaloosa County 42-0 as the four-star cornerback was taken out of the game at halftime.