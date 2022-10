A few Alabama recruits made some noise for their respective high schools and junior college programs. Here's a look at the 2023 and 2024 prospects and how they performed this past week.

Collins helped lead Rome to a 52-0 victory. The Wolves are now 6-1 on the season heading into their bye week. Tide Illustrated caught up with Collins to discuss his recruitment this week.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLXN0YXIgVEUgTWFydGF2aW91cyBDb2xsaW5zICg8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcnRhdmlvdXMxMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hcnRhdmlvdXMxMjI8L2E+KSBwcm92aWRlZCBhIHJl Y3J1aXRpbmcgdXBkYXRlIGFmdGVyIGxhc3QgRnJpZGF5IG5pZ2h0Ljxicj48 YnI+Q29sbGlucyBhbHNvIHNwb2tlIGFib3V0IHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZHMgIGdh bWUgYWdhaW5zdCBUZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNICZhbXA7IGhpcyBleHBlY3RhdGlv bnMuPGJyPjxicj7igJxJIGRvbiYjMzk7dCBwbGFuIG9uIGdvaW5nIGFueXdo ZXJlIGV4Y2VwdCBBbGFiYW1hIG1vdmluZyBmb3J3YXJkLuKAnTxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LSHJPQ3g1YUNWIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vS0hyT0N4 NWFDVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0cwdDNRT056NlgiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HMHQzUU9OejZYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsYWJh bWEgQ3JpbXNvbiBUaWRlIFNwb3J0cyB8IFRpZGVJbGx1c3RyYXRlZC5jb20g KEBUaWRlSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGlkZUlsbHVzdHJhdGVkL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc3NDgxODAyMTM4MzkwNTI4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buford was on a bye this week.

Anniston had a bye week.

Formby helped Northridge to a 52-0 victory over Central High School this week. The Jaguars are now 5-2 on the season.

Eufaula lost 34-7 to Charles Henderson on Friday night.

Alinen led Loomis Chaffee to a 47-8 victory against Hotchkiss on Saturday. The Pelicans are now 3-0 and will face Deerfield next week.

Mbakwe and Clay-Chalkville cruised to a 62-0 victory against Huffman. The 2024 cornerback spoke with Tide Illustrated recently about his relationship with Alabama. Read more below.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUml2 YWxzMjUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2 YWxzMjUwPC9hPiBpbi1zdGF0ZSBBbGFiYW1hIGNvbW1pdCBKYXlsZW4gTWJh a3dlIGlzIGFuIGVsaXRlIHRhbGVudCBib3RoIG9uIHRoZSBmaWVsZCAmYW1w OyB3aGVuIGl0IGNvbWVzIHRvIGJlaW5nIGEgcmVjcnVpdGVyIGhpbXNlbGYu IDxicj48YnI+SGVyZSwgTWJha3dlIHByb3ZpZGVzIGFuIHVwZGF0ZSBvbiBo aXMgY29tbWl0bWVudCBzdGF0dXMgd2hpbGUgZHJvcHBpbmcgYSBmZXcgbmFt ZXMgaGUgcGxhbnMgdG8gcmVjcnVpdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JvbGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9sbFRpZGU8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzhrTnRjUlRUMG8iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84a050Y1JUVDBvPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSTYwYkZteHlIYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0k2MGJGbXh5SGI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxhYmFtYSBDcmltc29u IFRpZGUgU3BvcnRzIHwgVGlkZUlsbHVzdHJhdGVkLmNvbSAoQFRpZGVJbGx1 c3RyYXRlZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaWRlSWxs dXN0cmF0ZWQvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYyNDE0MDAzNjYwODQwOTY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Mitchell tallied three total tackles bumping his tackles average to more than five per game, helping Thompson to an 18-0 victory against Oak Mountain.

Mill Creek was on a bye this week.

Hewitt-Trussville defeated Vestavia 45-37. It was another big game for Osborne who now has 36 total tackles along with five tackles for loss.

Hubbard had another big night with five touchdowns, four in the air and one on the ground. Hubbard had 215 yards on 11 for 15 attempts, and 15 carries for 122 yards. Ocean Springs beat Biloxi 48-28.

Over the weekend, Hutchinson Community College beat Highland Community College 77-0. Malik Benson had two catches for 142 yards for two touchdowns. Hutchinson will take on Independence Community College next week.

Jefferson and company fell to Jones College over the weekend 16-10. Jefferson had 14 total tackles in the loss, one tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Young and company do not have any stats listed due to what I'm sure is due to the hurricane.

Apple Valley improved to 6-1 over the weekend with a win over Sultana.

Holstein and company improved to 4-1 with a victory over Woodlawn. Holstein had himself a day with two passing touchdowns on 16 for 19 and 182 yards. He also had three rushes for seven yards.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbGkgSG9sc3RlaW4gY29ubmVjdHMgd2l0aCBUeXNvbiBHZW9yZ2Ug Zm9yIHRoZSBleGNsYW1hdGlvbiBwb2ludCDwn6SdLiBaYWNoYXJ5IHVwIDMz LTYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fWkhTRm9vdGJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9aSFNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VsaV9ob2xzdGVpbjEwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlbGlfaG9sc3RlaW4xMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0d6Mkk5a3E4TFUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HejJJ OWtxOExVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlciBORVhUIChAU0NO ZXh0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NDTmV4dC9zdGF0 dXMvMTU3ODIxMjQ2MzcyMzY1MTA3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==