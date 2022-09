Alabama had more than 15 commits in action on Friday. Here is how the future of the Crimson Tide performed this week.

Hubbard and Ocean Springs had a bye this week. The Grayhounds (3-0) will face Hancock (3-1) this week.

Jefferson had another big game for Pearl River Community College in its 21-14 loss to Northwest Mississippi Community College. The linebacker had seven total tackles along with a sack and two tackles for loss. Through three games, Jefferson leads the team with 25 total tackles adding 3 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception.

Hutchinson had a bye week and will face Coffeyville on Saturday.

Pulido continues to play well on a strong offensive line for Apple Valley, helping the Sun Devils to a 41-0 victory against Silverado and a 4-1 record. Pulido, who played at left guard, walls off the Silverado defensive end en route to a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWxpZSBwYXNzZXMgdG8gSmFyb2QgU29yaWEgZm9yIDcgb24gdGhl IGJvYXJkLiAxNC0wQVYgb24gdG9wIPCfk7ggUXVhbGxzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rldmlscz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGV2aWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3VuRGV2aWxQcmlkZUlz Q29udGFnaW91cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1N1bkRldmlsUHJpZGVJc0NvbnRhZ2lvdXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZTExR2FtZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JlMTFHYW1lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmVsbEdhbWVMSUlJP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVsbEdhbWVMSUlJPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvMTFQZWF0 P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jMTFQZWF0PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRGluZ0Q/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEaW5nRDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NTYThPR0RIcmIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TU2E4T0dESHJiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFWIFN1bmRldmlsIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAQVZTdW5EZXZpbEZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FWU3VuRGV2aWxGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDk2NjMxMjM2MDQ3NjY3 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Young and the Lightning fell to Riverview Sarasota 31-28.

Holstein and Zachary fell to St. Augustine 24-20 on Friday, snapping a 17-game unbeaten streak. Holstein had to come out of the game on two separate occasions due to injury. He went 10 of 18 for 68 yards while adding four carries for 33 yards in the loss.

Hill and North Kansas City defeated Belton 23-3.

Rome had a bye week this week.

Haynes led Buford to a 44-16 victory against Carver-Atlanta on Friday, recording a pair of touchdown runs to help the Wolves pull away in the third quarter. The running back finished with three touchdowns on the night, two runs for more than 50 yards and one receiving score for more than 60 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUuIFlvdS4gTGF0ZXIhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vanVzdGljZWhheW5lczY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGp1 c3RpY2VoYXluZXM2PC9hPiBpcyBvZmYgdG8gdGhlIHJhY2VzIGZvciBhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnVmb3JkX2Zvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBidWZvcmRfZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHRvdWNo ZG93biEgPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgV29sdmVzIGdvIHVwIDE0LTgganVzdCBiZWZv cmUgdGhlIGhhbGYuPGJyPjxicj5Gb2xsb3dpbmcgdGhlIHRvdWNoZG93biwg dGhlIGNyb3dkIGNoYW50cyDigJxCdXNzeSBIYXluZXPigJ08YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1Zm9yZEdBUHJzcGN0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnVmb3JkR0FQcnNwY3RzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRHZW9yZ2lhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0R2VvcmdpYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbnNpZGVIYXNoZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEluc2lkZUhhc2hlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9HZW9yZ2lhUHJlcE1hZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2Vvcmdp YVByZXBNYWc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRW5s b2VDbGVtb25zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbmxvZUNsZW1vbnM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WYmZMMmk1STNDIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmJmTDJpNUkzQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMdWtlIFdpbnN0 ZWwgKEBsdWtld2luc3RlbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9sdWtld2luc3RlbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDkzNDY0OTU3NjM2MTk4ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Anniston took home a 48-13 win against White Plains, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Northridge took home a 41-6 victory against Paul W. Bryant, improving its record to 2-2 on the season.

Eufaula dropped their first game of the season on Friday night as they were defeated 16-10 to Pike Road in overtime. Pierre had nine tackles, six for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Independence got back in the win column on Friday, downing Franklin 27-17 on Friday. Lockwood hauled in a nice 24-yard reception in the win. After missing two games to start the season, the tight end now has seven receptions for 88 yards.

Bishop Gorman thumped Brookwood 70-10 on Friday, continuing a tough non-region schedule for the Broncos. The Gaels sacked Lonergan five times, but he completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards.

Downs led Mill Creek to a dominating 52-36 win over Cedar Grove. Downs had three touchdowns in the win including this rushing score from the Wildcat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBEb3ducyB3aXRoIGEgVG91Y2hkb3duIPCfpKnwn5SlPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzR0ZGtIbjAwd1MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS80dGRrSG4wMHdTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsYWJhbWEgRGllSGFyZHMg KEBEaWVoYXJkc0FsYWJhbWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGllaGFyZHNBbGFiYW1hL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcwOTM0NDI5MzA4MzE3NzAx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Loomis Chaffee begins its season at home against Phillips Academy on Friday.

It was a quiet night for Osborne in Hewitt-Trussville's 17-7 loss to Hoover on Friday. The defensive end had six total tackles including two for a loss against the Buccaneers. Hoover tried to run away from the 6-foot-4 lineman which forced the Huskies to move him across the line to try and get him more involved in the game.